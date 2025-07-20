/Battle of Galwan kicks off in August, Salman Khan prepares for his most intense role yet

Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, is one of the most anticipated films in the Bollywood star’s lineup and is touted as Salman's big comeback after the lacklustre performance of his last film, Sikander, at the box office. The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for his work on films like Haseena Parkar and Shootout at Lokhandwala. The movie is based on the battle that took place between the Indian Army and Chinese forces during the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

Filming to start in Mumbai, then shift to Ladakh

According to a new report by Mid-Day, Salman Khan is undergoing rigorous physical training to prepare for the role, and filming will commence in August. The first phase of filming will take place in Mumbai and will then shift to Ladakh.

The report reads, "The Mehboob Studio schedule is crucial as the team has to shoot some of the early character-building moments there before the team heads to Ladakh for the

high-octane action".

Recreating the historic battle of 1962

The Battle of Galwan was a key engagement during the Sino-Indian War of 1962 and took place at the Galwan Valley, located near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The Indian Army had established key outposts as part of its defence strategy, and in July 1962, the Chinese People's Liberation Army attacked. Despite the high altitude and lack of resources, Indian forces held back the attack and emerged victorious.

Salman opens up about the physical demands of the role

Speaking about the role, in an earlier interview with Mid-Day, Salman Khan said, "It’s physically intense. With each passing year, month, and day, it becomes more challenging. I have to invest a lot more time now."

Battle of Galwan's star cast

The script for the movie was written by Chintan Gandhi, Suresh Nair, and Chintan Shah. The movie boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu, and Chitrangda Singh. The music for the film will be composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Battle of Galwan does not have an official release date.

