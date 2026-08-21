/Bandar OTT release: When and where to watch Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller

Bobby Deol’s crime thriller Bandar is set to make its OTT debut after its theatrical release on June 5. The film drew attention for its controversial yet sensitive take on the #MeTooForMen discourse and Deol’s intense performance. However, it struggled at the box office and was considered a commercial flop. Here are all the details about its digital release.

Bandar OTT release

Weeks after its theatrical release, Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar is ready for its digital premiere. The film will stream on Zee5 on August 28. Announcing the arrival of the film, the streaming platform took to Instagram and shared a post about the OTT debut of Bobby Deol's Bandar. The caption read, "When a man is accused, is the verdict already decided? Witness a man’s life turn upside down after an accusation. #Bandar premieres 28th Aug, only on Hindi Zee5."

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Bobby Deol spoke about his 'flawed' character in Bandar

In an interview with Zoom, Bobby Deol discussed his character in the film, describing it as flawed. Describing Samar as a flawed character, Deol said, "Nobody is perfect. But that doesn't mean you have committed a crime just because your morals are uncertain. You sometimes think you're a nice person; you sometimes think you're the worst person. Human beings are flawed, and what makes us better is when we control those emotions. I don't come across anyone who is perfect. Neither am I. But that doesn't make you a criminal if you have been accused. It could be a situation you get into. Maybe you've pushed someone in a bad way to react to you like that. It's not normal, but it is something that can happen to someone."

Anurag Kashyap praises Bobby Deol's performance

Anurag Kashyap praised Deol's performance in an interview with The Lallantop, saying it surprised him. He said, "Bobby wasn’t insecure for even a second, and that’s why his performance rose above everything. He never once lost his confidence, and because of that, he even started improvising for the first time. I didn’t even have to say ‘cut.' He would deliver entire scenes in a single take. He did things in this film that he’d never done in his life, things he didn’t even know he was capable of. But he had so much trust in me, and I made sure never to break that trust."

About Bandar

Bandar is an Indian Hindi-language crime thriller and prison drama film directed by Anurag Kashyap and Sakshi Mehta Lau. Released in theatres on June 5, 2026, the movie stars Bobby Deol alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, and Saba Azad.