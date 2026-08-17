/Babita Singh Reporting: Barun Sobti, Nimisha Sajayan's investigative thriller to arrive on THIS date

Actors Barun Sobti, Nimisha Sajayan and Anshumaan Pushkar-starrer 'Babita Singh Reporting' has announced its release date.

The movie is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 28. The investigative drama, which stars Nimisha in the lead role, will follow a suspended police officer who starts looking into the murder of her childhood friend.

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Babita Singh Reporting first look poster

The makers announced the release date along with the first-look poster of the film on social media.

Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the film is set in a small Indian town. Nimisha plays Babita Singh, fondly called Baby, a police officer who has been suspended from duty. After the death of her childhood friend, Baby decides to investigate the case herself.

As she tries to find out what really happened, the case takes her into the lives of people around her. The story also looks at her family, relationships and the choices she has made over the years.



Prime Video shared the poster on its official Instagram while announcing the release date. The caption read, "One murder, too many secrets awaiting #BabitaSinghReportingOnPrime, New Movie, August 28 @ambiecka #AmitaVyas #SudipSharma @saurabhma @filmsquadproductions @act.threeproductions."

About Babita Singh Reporting

The film is directed by Ambiecka Pandit and produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani under Film Squad Productions, in association with Act Three. Sudip Sharma serves as the executive producer.

Apart from 'Babita Singh Reporting,' Barun Sobti will also be seen in the upcoming film Welcome to Khoya Mahal alongside Aditi Rao Hydari.

'Babita Singh Reporting' will stream on Prime Video from August 28.