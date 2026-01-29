/Kohrra Season 2 trailer out: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh are solving the murder with emotional mist

Google Preferred
Published: Jan 29, 2026, 11:59 IST | Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 12:42 IST
Stills from Kohrra trailer Photograph: (X/Netflix)

Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, Kohrra Season 2 promises to be a gripping whodunit. Revolving around Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, the show will premiere on 11 Feb. 

New season and a new chilling case. The trailer of Kohrra season 2 is out, and it’s thrilling, shocking, and gripping all at once. After the first season became a superhit, Netflix renewed the hit show for season 2, with actor Barun Sobti reprising his role as ASI Amarpal Garundi, this time joined by a new cop, Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur, played by Mona Singh.

Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, Season 2 is created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip.

Kohrra Season 2 trailer out

On Thursday (29 Jan) morning, Netflix gave the day a rather foggy and mysterious start with the release of the trailer that fans had been waiting for.

Set in the gloomy city of Dalerpura in Punjab, the trailer revolves around Amar (Barun), who has been transferred to a different Police station and Dhanwant (Mona) as they investigate the murder of a woman named Preet Bajwa, played by Pooja Bhamrrah.

Much similar to the first season, the new season revolves around a web of emotions that the two characters are going through.

The trailer starts with Dhanwant, who looks sad as she watches school kids, hinting at her personal life turmoil. The moment she receives a call from work, we see her and Amar heading to the crime scene, where we see the body of women, who has been brutally murdered.

Both Amar and Dhanwant embark on a mission to solve the murder, investigating the case and questioning several people, including her husband, played by Rannvijay Singha and learns about her turbulent personal life. The clip unveils several other key characters.

“Women are always complicated,” Garundi says in Punjabi. To this, Dhanwant says, “Men are not less”

With a tense atmosphere, the clip shows that the gloomy town's atmosphere is not just limited to the characters or story but also reflects the feelings and the personal conflicts that these characters are going through, as in the last part of the trailer, it has been revealed that Mona's husband is missing.

Kohrra season 2 is releasing on February 11, only on Netflix.

