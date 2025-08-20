/Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Prateeksha flooded due to Mumbai rains

The torrential rains in Mumbai have not spared anyone. Many parts of the city have been flooded and come to a standstill due to the incessant rains. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Juhu bungalow Prateeksha, too, has been affected by the heavy rains. Bachchan has two bungalows in the Juhu area- Prateeksha and Jalsa.

A video of the road outside Big B’s residence, Prateeksha, has been shared by a news channel, which shows water levels high and entering the residence. The area is flooded with ankle-level water.

More about Amitabh Bachchan’s home, Prateeksha

The iconic bungalow, considered by many as a landmark in Mumbai, was bought soon after the success of Sholay. It was the first property he owned in Mumbai. Big B resided with his parents, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and mother Teji in this house for many years. It holds a special place for the Bachchan family, as both Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were born here. Prateeksha remained in his residence for over 45 years, after which he shifted to Jalsa.

The star has now reportedly gifted Prateeksha to his daughter, Shweta Bachchan. It is a kilometer away from Jalsa, where Big B resides with his family.

Earlier, in one of his blogs, Amitabh Bachchan revealed how the house got the name Pratiksha and wrote, “Babuji saw the house as we invited him and Maa Ji to now live with us and named it, Prateeksha… It came from a line of one of his works: ‘Swagat sabke liye yaha par, nahi kisi ke liye prateeksha’.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in the same house in 2007. The bungalow is reportedly valued at Rs 50.63 crore (over Rs 500 million).

Mumbai rains

Flights, local train services have been disrupted due to the incessant rains in Mumbai in the last three days. Heavy traffic congestion was also reported in certain areas on Tuesday morning due to relentless rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, forecasting very heavy rainfall in isolated regions. Waterlogging was also seen at Mumbai Airport amid heavy rains.