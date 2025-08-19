/Amitabh Bachchan reveals challenges at the age of 82: 'The body gradually begins to lose...'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved celebrities and has delivered some of the best films in Indian cinema. Be it action, romance, or comedy, the veteran actor has always excelled at everything his directors threw at him, and still, at the age of 82, he continues to do so. However, with age, challenges to do daily tasks also grow, and that's what Big B has recently revealed in his blog post.

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on ageing

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog post and shared how health becomes the most important thing with age. He candidly expressed, "It's just now the routines programmed for the day are hounded by the routines of medications and essentials to be done...get the pranayaam, the mild yoga, right...do the mobility at the gym to be able to walk the talk and talk the walk...to get the balances right...the body gradually begins to lose its balance, and there is a need to work on it to check and improve. Some routines that were there earlier seem to suggest that because it was done some years ago, it shall be a cake walk to initiate them again".

He further said, "Some routines that were there earlier seem to suggest that because it was done some years ago, it shall be a cake walk to initiate them again. NAH .. no baby. Just one days absence and the pains and the mobility goes for a very long walk ..it is a wonder that the normal actions, earlier, now require the mind to think before they can be exercised...simple acts .. putting on the trousers ..the Doctors advise please Mr Bachchan, sit down and wear them .. do not try to stand while you put them on, you could lose balance and fall."

Reflecting on the ageing process and daily routine tasks, Amitabh Bachchan said, “And inside I sort of smile in disbelief .. until I find they were so right .. that simple act that came so naturally earlier is now governed by a selective routine ..Handle bars ..Oh boy .. !!!! You need them all over to hold and steady your body before any physical act. Just the simplest of them being bending down to pick up that piece of paper that had flown off your desk with the breeze ..Seriously ..The bravado tells you to go ahead .. until you realise .. goodness, it's a major problem .. the rapidity of its performance has slowed down with uncertainty.”

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Section 84, written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film will also feature Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Also Read: YouTuber Elvish Yadav shares update after Gurugram home firing incident