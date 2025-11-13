/Alia Bhatt is not allowed to follow Ranbir Kapoor’s finsta account; here’s why

Ranbir Kapoor does not allow his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, to follow his finsta account. The actor revealed this fact at a launch event in Dubai recently, which he and Alia attended together on Wednesday. Kapoor and Bhatt took to the stage to answer a few questions that the host of the evening asked.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his unofficial Instagram account

While on stage, Ranbir was asked if he has an Instagram account, to which he said, “I'm not officially on Instagram. I have a finsta account. There are such amazing people in the world who do such amazing, inspirational stuff. So you do wanna follow them. But because I'm an actor, I didn't want to officially be on Instagram.”

The actor also said, "Then I've a responsibility to really show myself off to the world, and I felt that I already have a medium, which is acting, in movies, that's enough for me to show myself off to the world."

Ranbir on why he prefers not to have a public account on Instagram

The actor admitted that over the years he has been asked why he is not on social media and he has always given different answers, which ‘may not be the truth’.

"But I have to come up with different answers because otherwise I'll seem boring, as it's been 10 years and I'm always asked this question," added Ranbir.

Why Alia Bhatt is not allowed to follow him on Instagram

The actor said he has only one reel, featuring his daughter Raha, on his finsta account and that he has no followers. His wife-actor Alia Bhatt added, "He wouldn't even let me follow him." Ranbir shared, “If she follows me, then the world would get to know.”

Alia chimed in, "He says, 'If you follow me, everyone will follow me. So I'm peeking into his home. He's got like all of two Reels on his finsta account that only he and two people will see."

What’s a Finsta account?

A finsta account is usually a secondary or private Instagram account used to share candid, unfiltered content with a select few people. The term comes from combining "fake" and "Instagram". It serves as a space for personal thoughts, silly selfies, and inside jokes, free from the pressure of public scrutiny that often comes from an open, public account.

Alia, Ranbir's upcoming projects

Alia will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, where she plays a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari. Alpha is part of the YRF Spy Universe and also features Bobby Deol in a key role. The film is scheduled to release in April 2026.