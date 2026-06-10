/Aamir Khan to host grand celebrations as Lagaan and his production house turn 25

Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Lagaan is turning 25 on June 13. The iconic film, which was helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and produced by Aamir Khan, was released on June 13, 2001. As the film completes 25 glorious years, Aamir Khan has planned a grand celebration for the film’s cast and crew. The celebrations will also have artists and crew members who have been part of Aamir Khan Productions over the years.

In 1999, Aamir Khan Productions laid its foundation with the cult classic Lagaan. Founded by superstar Aamir Khan, the production house went on to achieve tremendous success with remarkable films such as Dangal, Taare Zameen Par, Secret Superstar, and many more. Through its films, the banner has consistently delivered some of the most impactful and memorable cinematic experiences.

About Lagaan

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Lagaan was released on June 15, 2001 and became one of the most iconic films ever. The film was also nominated at the Oscars 2002 in the Best Foreign Language Film category. It featured Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, and Suhasini Mulay, among others. It was an AR Rahman musical.

While Lagaan was screened at numerous international film festivals and garnered multiple accolades. It was the third, and as of 2025, the last Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. At the 49th National Film Awards, the film won eight awards, including Best Popular Film.

Grand celebrations planned

Lagaan will complete 25 years this month, alongside the 25th anniversary of Aamir Khan Productions. Making it a double celebration, Aamir Khan will host a grand gathering on June 13, bringing together the entire cast and crew of the film. It will be a truly special occasion, as the journey comes full circle with Lagaan and Aamir Khan Productions celebrating their silver jubilee alongside the team that was present at the very beginning of this remarkable journey.

Aamir Khan will also host actors, technicians, filmmakers, and creative collaborators who have been associated with Aamir Khan Productions and its films across its 25-year journey. Artists and crew members from the banner's celebrated films over the years are expected to be part of this special occasion, turning it into a reunion of the extended Aamir Khan Productions family.