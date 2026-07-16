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Aamir Khan productions' BATWARA 1947 slated for a worldwide release on August 14; team announces massive 12-city tour

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 18:07 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 18:07 IST
Aamir Khan productions' BATWARA 1947 slated for a worldwide release on August 14; team announces massive 12-city tour

Poster of BATWARA 1947 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

BATWARA 1947 is a highly anticipated historical drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions. It marks the historic reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

BATWARA 1947 is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Ever since the release of its evocative motion poster and striking character posters, the film has generated immense buzz, building anticipation for a story rooted in courage, sacrifice, and the unbreakable human spirit.

While its powerful first teaser elevated the excitement, the makers unveiled another gripping teaser that turns up the intensity, promising an even more high-voltage cinematic experience. Amidst the rising excitement for the film, the team will have a massive 12 city visit tour.

The team of BATWARA 1947 is all set for a massive city tour. Covering 12 cities, the team will travel extensively as part of the film's promotional campaign. This will be the biggest city tour campaign for the film, with the cast and makers visiting different cities and locations to connect with audiences. Through this nationwide campaign, audiences will get a closer look at the film's powerful narrative, one that every Indian should know.

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Also read: Batwara 1947 cast revealed: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal to lead Aamir Khan's historical drama | See posters

BATWARA 1947 stars a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Also read: It's Batwara 1947, not Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol announces new title and release date

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Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, BATWARA 1947 is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on, Partition Day, August 14, 2026.

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Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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