/Aamir Khan productions' BATWARA 1947 slated for a worldwide release on August 14; team announces massive 12-city tour

BATWARA 1947 is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Ever since the release of its evocative motion poster and striking character posters, the film has generated immense buzz, building anticipation for a story rooted in courage, sacrifice, and the unbreakable human spirit.

While its powerful first teaser elevated the excitement, the makers unveiled another gripping teaser that turns up the intensity, promising an even more high-voltage cinematic experience. Amidst the rising excitement for the film, the team will have a massive 12 city visit tour.

The team of BATWARA 1947 is all set for a massive city tour. Covering 12 cities, the team will travel extensively as part of the film's promotional campaign. This will be the biggest city tour campaign for the film, with the cast and makers visiting different cities and locations to connect with audiences. Through this nationwide campaign, audiences will get a closer look at the film's powerful narrative, one that every Indian should know.

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BATWARA 1947 stars a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.