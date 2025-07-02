/Aamir Khan beats Samay Raina in a game of chess, gets trolled by the comedian over Laal Singh Chaddha | Watch

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and comedian Samay Raina met recently and played a game a chess. Raina, whose show India’s Got Latent hit controversies earlier this year due a remark made by guest Ranveer Alhabadia, has recently brought back the show on YouTube. On Tuesday, Raina shared a video on his social media which featured Aamir Khan indulging him in a game of chess.



In the video shared on social media, Khan appeared confident and cheerful as he prepared for the game even as he instructed the crew to capture the moment. “Record karo. Maar raha hoon isse. Adha ghanta khelenge hum log(Record this. He will lose. We'll just play for half an hour).”



During the game, a wrong move by Raina made Khan comment, “Gadbad kar di tune mere dost” (“You’ve made a mistake, my friend”). Khan clearly knew his game and added, “Abhi itna kaccha bhi nahi hoon bhai” (“I’m not that amateur”).



Raina tried to break his focus with some humour, to which Khan replied, “Sun, abhi confuse mat karna” (“Listen, don’t confuse me now”). Khan won the match and quipped, “Aamir Khan se haara hai, khush hona chahiye tereko” (“You lost to Aamir Khan, you should be happy”).



Raina was prompt with his witty reply as he said, “Koi nahi sir, kabhi kabhi 'Laal Singh Chaddha' bhi ho jaata hai” (“It’s okay sir, sometimes things go Laal Singh Chaddha too”), taking a playful dig at the film’s dismal performance at the box office. As he wrapped up the game, Khan insisted Raina post the video, saying, “Make sure that he puts it.” The light-hearted interaction offered a glimpse of Khan’s competitive spirit and his fun-loving side.

Watch the video here:

The fun banter between the actor and the comedian struck a chord with fans as many took to the comment section to express excitement. The clip also briefly showed Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin.



Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres on June 20. Directed by RS Prasanna, it also stars Genelia Deshmukh. The film has received mostly positive reviews and is still performing steadily at the box office.