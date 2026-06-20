/Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt wedding: Have they registered their marriage yet?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to begin a new chapter in his life with girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The couple are reportedly set to tie the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in Mumbai on July 5. The celebration is expected to be an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family.

Aamir and Gauri have been dating for the past few years, and the actor made their relationship official on his 60th birthday when he introduced her during a media interaction. Since then, he has spoken openly about their relationship.

Will Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's July 5 wedding be a star-studded affair?

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Aamir is not keeping his wedding plans a secret. Fifteen days ahead of the ceremony, the actor opened up about the celebrations and revealed that it would be a simple affair. In an interview with Deccan Herald, he said that the couple plans to have a registered marriage at home.

“It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic,” Khan shared.

While the actor has confirmed that the wedding will be a low-key event, he has not revealed whether close friends such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will attend. As of now, no guest list has been made public.

Last month, when reports of Aamir's wedding surfaced, the actor himself confirmed the plans. Speaking to Variety India, he said, “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”

Aamir and Gauri are living together and have moved into a swanky new home in Mumbai. After dating secretly, in March 2025, Khan introduced Gauri to the media at a meet-and-greet event.

“Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half.”

Aamir Khan’s previous marriages