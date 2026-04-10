/'Tataeeree Phir se': Badshah announces new version of song after facing backlash, reveals key changes

Badshah faced major controversy recently over his Haryanvi song Tateeree, which led to an FIR, an apology and a commitment to produce a women's empowerment song. The latest update from the rapper has announced that the revised version of his controversial track titled Tateeree Phir se.

Badshah's revised version of Tateeree

Taking to his Instagram handle, Badshah shared his lengthy note in Hindi and confirmed that the updated version will remove all objectionable portions and is slated for release on April 14.

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The statement read, "To the people of Haryana and to everyone around the world, over the past few weeks, we have listened to concerns raised by government officials, the women's commission, social workers, and others regarding our song Tateerree. Based on that, we made necessary changes and removed any part that was considered objectionable. I respect this feedback and the sentiment behind it."

"Along with being an artist, our responsibility towards our society and culture is equally important. Tateeree Phir Se is a step forward in that direction. Your support, voice and faith have kept this song alive. I hope the new version also takes that spirit forward. Thank you to everyone who was part of this conversation; it helps us grow as artists. Tateeree Phir se will be released on April 14. Please listen, share and take it forward."

Netizens came out in support of the rapper and one user wrote, "Badshah hai naam meri jaan." Another user wrote, "Letsss Gooo." "Always with you", wrote the third user.

All about Badshah's song controversy

Critics and social groups alleged the song's lyrics objectified women and sexualised minors. The music video was specifically criticised for depicting girls in school uniforms—in a setting called 'Badshala'—throwing away school bags and performing inappropriate gestures.

This led to Haryana Police registering an FIR against Badshah (Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia) at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Panchkula. He was booked under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (obscene acts and songs) and Sections 3 & 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.