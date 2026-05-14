Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama Ek Din was released in cinemas on May 1, and despite a star-studded cast, it struggled to gain wide traction. During its theatrical run, the film could hardly garner box office numbers. On the disappointing performance of the film, Junaid Khan admitted getting movie offers because of him being the son of Aamir Khan. In addition, he also spoke about nepotism.

Junaid Khan on nepotism and getting movie offers

In an interaction with Vicky Lalwani on YouTube channel, Junaid Khan shared his perspective on the ongoing debate about nepotism in Bollywood. He said, "The word “nepotism” doesn't irritate me because it's true. I get a lot of work because I'm Aamir Khan's son."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He said, "Sir, abhi 2 flops ke baad kaam mil raha hai, kaam karne dijiye na. (Sir, even after two flops, I'm getting work. Let me work first. Speaking about the casting decision made inside the industry,

"Producers have to sell their films; therefore, they will hire someone they can sell. Their priority is what they can sell, not what is best for the film. They are not looking at which actor suits the character best, but rather which actor can be marketed more easily. For me, it's not an insider-versus-outsider debate. It's about not casting someone just because you can sell them. Cast someone who is right for the film."

Ek Din: box office, review and more

According to the Sacnilk report, the net collection of Ek Din in India is Rs 4.29 crore, and the gross collection is Rs 5.04 crore. While the worldwide collection of the film is Rs 5.49 crore.

As per WION's Nikita Toppo, "Ek Din is a simple and sweet love story that works best when it focuses on momentary emotions. While I loved its core idea, scenic visuals, and a few heartfelt moments, the film fell short of delivering what I had expected. If you’re looking for a light, one-time watch with a feel-good movie, this film fits the bill. But if you expect a powerful, unforgettable romance, Ek Din is not for you."

Ek Din is a romantic drama produced by Aamir Khan Productions starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. It is an official remake of the popular 2016 Thai film One Day. The film follows a socially awkward IT nerd who gets to live his dream of being a boyfriend to his crush exactly one day after she suffers from temporary memory loss. Directed by Sunil Pandey and written by Spandan Mishra and Sneha Desai, the film also features Kunal Kapoor and Kavin Dave.

About Loveyapa

Loveyapa is a romantic-comedy film directed by Advait Chandan and starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles. It is the remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today and follows the story of a couple whose relationship spirals into a crisis when the girl's father forces them to swap their mobile phones.

As per WION's Pragati Awasthi, “Not sharp, but the movie serves as a casual commentary on today's social media-driven life, highlighting the core issues of the modern world that we are all familiar with.” Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film is a situationship drama that you will love at one point but hate at another. Some scenes will make you giggle, while others may make you lean back and yawn. Loveyapa is not a lovey-dovey romance drama but a fun and casual flick that works well for Valentine's week."