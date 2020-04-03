This is how Vikrant Massey plans on spending his 33rd birthday today

It’s actor Vikrant Massey’s birthday as he turns 33 today.

On his plans for his birthday, Vikrant revealed that he will spend time with mother and fiancee Sheetal Thakur.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, he said that unlike others, he doesn't feel too bad about COVID-19 lockdown and is keeping himself busy reading scripts and books.

He said: “I have been spending my birthday on the sets for the past six-seven years. Since 2018, I have mostly been out of the city, as most of my films have been shot outdoors. After two years, I’m home for longer than a week. I’ll cook pavbhaji, I have bought all its ingredients, and maybe kheer as well. But probably, my mother and Sheetal will end up doing all the cooking.”

On the lockdown, Vikrant said, “I am not constantly checking the clock to see how much time I have left. I’m reading scripts and books at leisure, writing in my journal and doing the household chores.”

Vikrant was seen in the Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhapaak’ and made a lasting impression in the film. He will next be working on Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Haseen Dilruba’ in Haridwar. The film was to start it’s shooting schedule but owing to coronavirus, all shoots have been put on hold at the moment.

However, the schedule for the rest of the year has gone for a toss, the report added.