Nafisa Ali stuck in Goa without ration, medicines amid COVID-19 lockdown

As people in India and rest of the world practice self isolation and are in quarantine due to lockdown, actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi is having a hard time in Goa.

The 63-year-old actress revealed that she is in Goa without access to food and medicines. She said, “The groceries shops are shut for the last six days. I’m a cancer survivor; I need to eat proper food. I’ve been eating just dry ration for the past many days — there are no vegetable, no fruits. We’re so cut off. I’m in Morjim and people here are having a terrible time. It’s only in Panjim that the situation is fine. My heart goes out to everyone.”

Nafisa Ali Sodhi and her daughter’s family had plans to stay in Goa only for ten days but had to extend it owing to the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi because of the coronavirus outbreak.

She said, “My grandchildren’s schools were shut so my daughter was anyway scared for my health and so she asked me to come to Goa. And then there was the lockdown and everything is shut here. All my medicines are finishing. The courier services are not working so I can’t have them delivered from elsewhere. So what option so I have now? I’m not taking any medicines, which is not good for my health.” She added that these medicines are not available in local shops in Morjim and she is unable to go to Panjim.

She also revealed that while she and her family are safe, her niece, Diya Naidu, a dancer, has been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bangalore. She said, “She came back from Switzerland and got herself checked and it was positive. She was in the hospital and has now recovered completely. The recovery rate is very good but people have to get the treatment, and for that they need to be tested. It’s very important and that’s how we can beat this.”

