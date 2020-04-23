Deepika Padukone reveals address on mental health with WHO Director General 'put on hold'

Deepika Padukone’s Twitter conversation with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is now trending on the internet as her scheduled address on mental health gets cancelled.

In an Instagram story, Deepika Padukone released a statement announcing that the conversation "Prioritising mental health during the pandemic and beyond" has been put on hold. She wrote, "I regret to inform, you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation 'Prioritising mental health during the pandemic and beyond' between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO and I, scheduled for April 23, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice."

Her post added,"Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritise and nurture through these unusual time and beyond."

A few days ago, Deepika had issued a statement in which she wrote, "Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond... Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future."

The challenges of being in self-isolation- celebrity edition

Deepika and WHO have been talking actively on the internet as all celebrities quarantine amid coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, she was nominated for the viral Safe Hands Challenge in which other celebs too were seen washing hands and urging fans to wash their hands. She then wrote, "COVID-19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together.”

Celebrities who have offered personal properties for quarantine facility