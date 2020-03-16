WHO Director General ropes in Priyanka Chopra, BTS, Deepika Padukone for #SafeHands challenge

As the world braces with coronavirus pandemic, WHO Director General invited celebrities like Korean pop boy band BTS, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, leading Bollywood ladies to join and educate people via their Safe Hands Challenge.

The World Health Organisation started a Safe Hands Challenge attempting to spread the awareness of washing your hands in the right way to combat the spread of coronavirus. Basically, it promotes washing of hands regularly and in the right manner.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus started tagging several celebrities on Twitter, requesting them to take the ‘Safe Hands Challenge.’ The tweet read, "I now nominate:@deepikapadukone@priyankachopra@Schwarzenegger@CTurlington to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19!"

Priyanka had in fact, shared a video of self a few days back, as she urged people to avoid handshakes and do 'namaste' amid coronavirus scare. She also shared a post spreading awareness about maintaining basic hygiene in these challenging times.

In another tweet, Tedros tagged BTS: "Today I nominate:@JulieGichuru@katyperry@BTS_twt @RGrosjean" along with Katy Perry, Julie Gichuru, Romain Grosjean. Also read: Seen her music video yet? This is why everyone thinks Katy Perry is pregnant! and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom postpone their Japan wedding due to coronavirus concerns