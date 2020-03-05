Deepika Padukone has a sweet message for Louis Vuitton as she gives Paris Fashion Week a miss

Deepika Padukone recently cheered on for the Paris Fashion Week even though she missed the premiere fashion week over coronavirus scare.

On Tuesday night, Deepika Padukone shared pictures from Louis Vuitton's fashion show's prep sessions on her Instagram story. She tagged fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquiere and Louis Vuitton and wrote: "Absolutely bummed that I cannot make it but cheering for you from the sidelines. This one is going to be incredible. Love you guys."

Earlier, Deepika’s spokesperson told IANS: "Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France."

Meanwhile, Coronavirus has killed almost more than 2500 people in China since it spread from Wuhan in the country.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ and has signed for the Hindi remake of 2015 Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ with Rishi Kapoor. The film originally had Hollywood stars Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles.