Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to star in Indian remake of 'The Intern'

Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor will soon star together for the Indian adaptation of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro starrer 2015 comedy-drama 'The Intern'.



Both actors took Twitter to announce the film. Deepika Padukone's caption reads: "Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern A 2021 release! Presented by @_KaProductions@warnerbrosindiaand @iAmAzureSee you at the movies! @chintskap."

Produced by Azure Entertainment, Ka Productions, and Warner Brothers, the movie will hit the theatres next year.

Hollywood version of the film was directed, written by Nancy Meyers as it follows a story of a Ben Whittaker, a 70-year-old retired man, who applies and gets accepted in a senior intern programme.

Deepika was last seen in 'Chhapaak', where she essayed the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The 34-year-old actor managed to impress the audience, with the gripping storyline.



Deepika will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer action drama '83' in which she will be seen essaying the role of Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife Romi Dev. The 'Padmaavat' actor is also producing a film in which she will narrate the Mahabharata from Draupadi's point of view.