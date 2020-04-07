Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor & other Indian film celebs feature in short film on COVID-19

Indian film industries including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali have all come together, not literally, for a unique short film titled ‘Family’ that gives an important coronavirus message.

‘Family’ features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh from Hindi cinema; Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema; Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema; Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema; Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema; Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema. The film has been shot with each actor in their respective homes.

The short film starts with Amitabh Bachchan as he looks for his sunglasses. As actors go frantic looking for it, Priyanka hands them down to Big B and asks why he needs them in the first place. Big B responds, “I needed these sunglasses because I do not need them. I am not going to go out of the house for a few days. If it lies around, it will get lost. If it gets lost, you all will have to search for it. Now, why should I trouble you all?” To this, Diljit and Ranbir can be seen doing facepalm.

At the end of the film, Amitabh has a message for his fans: “We all made this film together but none of us stepped out of our respective houses. Every artist shot their own section in their own house. No one stepped out of his or her house. You, too, please stay indoors. That is the only way to keep yourself safe from this dangerous coronavirus. Stay home, stay safe.”

“There’s another reason why we made this film. The Indian film industry is one, we are all one family. But there is another large family behind us which supports us and works with us, and that is our workers and daily wage earners, who are facing great difficulty due to the lockdown. We all have come together and teamed up with sponsors and TV channel to raise a fund. This fund will be distributed to our workers and daily wage earners to provide them some relief in these tough times,” he added.

In the end, he said, “Don’t be scared. Don’t panic. Be safe. This, too, shall pass. This dark cloud shall pass. Namaste.”

