Bob Odenkirk on son's COVID-19 symptoms: His throat hurt like it had cancer

‘Better Call Saul’ actor Bob Odenkirk recently opened up on his son’s experience with COVID-19. In a talk with Conan O’Brien on his chat show, Bob said that his 21-year-old son, Nate, became sick while at school in Chicago.

Bob said, "His roommate was sick. Really, really sick. My son had asthma for many years. Very bad. A lot of times that goes away around 18 or so, but … even at 20 … I think he still uses his inhaler sometimes.”

"I met him at the airport, and I gave him a mask and he washed his hands with antibacterial soap and all that stuff. He woke up the next morning with a fever, and he said his throat hurt like it had cancer. He said it really hurt,” he added.

It took some time for the actor to understand the gravity of the situation. He said, “We're just so used to the flu, and our brains just naturally go: 'I've been through it. I get it. Three days. Two, three days that are hard, and then you get better’. It's not that. It’s much worse."

8 new web shows, films to watch as you quarantine at home

It was hard for Bob to look at his son who was debilitated for nearly two weeks. "Two weeks in, I'm looking at him, I’m going, 'You're good now, right?'" Bob said. "And he's like, 'No, no. I’m not good.'"

Odenkirk also spoke about his son's experience with COVID-19 when he visited CBS' The Late Late Show. He told the host James Corden that the symptoms were "worse than the flu." He added, "The pain in [Nate's] throat was the worst thing of all, but I think also the fatigue. And it lasted longer than the flu. It got scarier the longer it went, and the further we got from it, I became aware that we got very lucky.”