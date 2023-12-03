Blake Lively applauds Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for empowering each other

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively recently took to Instagram to celebrate the powerhouse duo of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, spotlighting their mutual support for each other in the music industry.

In a post shared on Saturday, Lively showcased a series of photos from Beyoncé's London premiere of her concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Both Lively and Swift made notable appearances at the event, offering their support to the acclaimed "Cuff It" singer.

Accompanying the images was a poignant message from Lively, emphasising the significance of women uplifting each other. "When I grew up, women were always pit against one another," she reflected. "It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception."

Lively continued, underscoring the importance of showcasing solidarity over division, particularly for younger generations. "Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing," she wrote.

To sum it up, she added, "All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theatres now …And even better than you can imagine."

Despite their individual successes, both Swift and Beyoncé have consistently shown mutual admiration and support for each other. Beyoncé's attendance at Swift's Los Angeles premiere of the Eras Tour concert film in October resonated deeply with the "Cruel Summer" singer, who expressed profound gratitude for Beyoncé's influence on her career.