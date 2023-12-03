LIVE TV
Melon Music Awards 2023: BTS' Jungkook becomes most awarded soloist at MMA 2023

WION Web Team
Seoul, South KoreaEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 03, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

BTS' Jungkook emerges as Melon Music Awards 2023's most-awarded soloist, securing four honours.

In a year brimming with triumphs, BTS' Jungkook continues his winning streak, emerging as the most-awarded soloist at the Melon Music Awards 2023, held at Yeongjong Island in Incheon City, South Korea, on Saturday, December 2.

The "Golden" singer clinched an impressive four awards during the ceremony, including Best Male Solo, Millions Top 10, Top 10 (Bonsang) for albums amassing over one million streams within 24 hours of release, and the Hot Trend Award.

Amidst Jungkook's solo victories, BTS also secured accolades such as Top 10 (Bonsang) and Kakaobank Favorite Artist.

Fans worldwide have been praising the singer for his success and have been celebrating his wins through heartfelt posts. “JUNGKOOK bagged 4 awards at this year MMA. He’s the most-awarded soloist at MMA 2023. Exactly main pop boy!” wrote a fan on X.

Another said, "Jungkook has won 4/5 of his nominations at the 2023 MMA awards, the most for any soloist this year." Meanwhile, a third fan commented, "I'm so proud of you."

The South Korean idol, who is set to enlist in the military soon, has several chart-topping tracks like "Seven (feat. Latto)", "3D", and "Standing Next to You" that have consistently shattered records throughout the year.

Jungkook's solo album "Golden" turned out to be a hit. It secured the sixth position on Billboard's main album chart, the Billboard 200. Notably, its title track, "Standing Next to You," soared to number 50 on the Hot 100, contributing to a total of four Jungkook songs entering the prestigious Hot 100 list.

The success doesn't end there. Artists under HYBE, the label behind K-pop sensations like BTS, have amassed a staggering 18 awards, reflecting the powerhouse status of the agency in the music industry.

