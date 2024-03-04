BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift reunite at Singapore concert; send fans into a frenzy

BLACKPINK's Lisa is sending her fans and Swifties into a frenzy. The diva was recently spotted posing alongside Taylor Swift after the ERAS tour show in Singapore. The K-pop idol made a surprise appearance at the Singapore concert on March 2, where the two megastars reunited backstage.

Lisa, who was initially in Singapore to support fellow K-pop idol and friend SHINee’s Minho, decided to extend her trip and attend the Swift concert, where she was seen dancing to several tracks from Swift's Reputation album. After the concert, Lisa met Taylor backstage and shared a warm hug.

Earlier during the concert, Lisa was spotted mingling with Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift’s close friends in the VIP spot. Minho also joined the concert later and even updated his fandom with a sweet ‘Taylor Noona’ post.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/AcJ6CyLlzb — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 4, 2024

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over Lisa and Taylor Swift's reunion, with many hoping for a collaboration between the two superstars. One fan wrote, “Picture perfect! Please do a collab and it will be HUGE for sure!” Another fan commented, “Beautiful ladies in one frame both are looking like a wawoooo”. A third user wrote, “When mothers meet”, “Mother Mothers”.

The reunion between Lisa and Taylor Swift brought back memories of the VMA's when Swift was seen grooving to the title track of BLACKPINK's Born Pink album.