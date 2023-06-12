BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim to join the MCU? Talent agency addresses rumours

Is K-pop star Jennie Kim joining the Marvel Cinematic universe? Rumours of the BLACKPINK star joining a Marvel project have been doing the rounds of the internet for a while. On Monday, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment addressed the rumours and issued a statement on the same.



"It is not true that Jennie received an offer to star in a Marvel project,” said the agency in its statement.



Rumours started floating after Jennie made her acting debut in HBO Original series The Idol. Previously, multiple reports claimed that Jennie has been offered a role as a member of Marvel's Asian superhero team, namely Team Agents of Atlas. Reportedly, she would have played a character called Seol Hee (Luna Snow), which first appeared in the video game Marvel Super War in 2020. The character was voiced by girl group f(x)’s Luna.



Earlier actor Park Seo Joon became the first Korean actor to be a part of MCU when he debuted in The Marvels.

Jennie's acting debut in The Idol



BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim made her acting debut recently in The Idol. Her role received mixed reviews from fans and viewers. She played a supporting role in the series which Lily-Rose Depp playing the lead. Jennie plays Depp's friend, Dyanne in the show. While her unfiltered beauty made people question her age, many also were left surprised by her risqué side in the series.



The show made its premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023 last month and was widely discussed for its erotic, risque content.

BLACKPINK concert

Apart from acting, Jennie has a busy schedule thanks to the BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour. Her fans were left worried recently when during the band's concert in Melbourne, Jennie left the stage midway due to her health. Her agency later apologised on her behalf.



"During the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE concert on June 11th (today), she couldn't be on stage until the end due to her poor condition. We apologize to the fans who supported BLACKPINK and came to the venue, and we ask for your understanding.