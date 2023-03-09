BLACKPINK becomes most-streamed girl group on Spotify with 8.8 billion streams!

South Korean K-pop band BLACKPINK has become the most-streamed girl group in the world on the popular audio streaming service Spotify. As per a report in NME, the group's music has been streamed an incredible 8.8 billion times on the service until Wednesday. The group beat the British girl group Little Mix by 400 million streams. The report further said that the majority of the streaming numbers for the girl group stem from their successful singles, with the top three being 'How You Like That' with 746 million streams, 'Kill This Love' with 672 million streams, and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' with 574 million streams.

What is BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK is a popular South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. The group debuted in 2016 with four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Their music style is a fusion of pop, hip-hop, and electronic dance music (EDM), and they are known for their catchy beats, powerful vocals, and high-energy performances.

The group has achieved international success and has become one of the most popular girl groups in the world. Apart from the success of their songs, their music videos on YouTube have also amassed billions of views, making them the most-subscribed-to female act on the platform.

In addition to their music, BLACKPINK has also gained recognition for their fashion and style. They have collaborated with several international artists and brands, and have also been featured in various TV shows and documentaries.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE