BLACKPINK all set to hold first in-game concert in PUBG Mobile - deets inside

PUBG Mobile is all set to host its first-ever virtual concert. And, best-selling K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is going to perform for all the gamers of the mobile-based battle royale.

As per reports, several concerts will take place in the game from July 23rd to 24th and then from July 30th to 31st. Players can grab free tickets in-game from July 15th. However, they will also have to download a special assets pack in advance to view the concert.

Tencent Games says PUBG Mobileplayers will be able to obtain the eye-catching outfits worn by the band from July 23rd onwards and wear them on the battlefield until August 31st.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of PUBG Mobile. The post read, "'BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT: [THE VIRTUAL]' Coming soon! North & South America:22nd-23rd and 29th-30th July Rest of the World: 23rd-24th and 30th-31st July #BLACKPINKxPUBGM #BLACKPINK #PUBGMOBILE #THEVIRTUAL #INGAMECONCERT @BLACKPINK." Take a look!

The concert will coincide with the girl group’s much-anticipated return to music. Their last album came out in 2020. And, their new tracks are reportedly scheduled for release in August.

Since Tencent Games says that the virtual concert will feature “a Special Track and new music video, designed and created specifically for this collaboration,” we can expect the girl group to drop some new tracks during the concert.

Also read: 'The Gray Man' first reactions: Critics call Dhanush 'ruthless & sharp', the film not so much