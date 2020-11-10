Billie Eilish is now set to debut new music; read details here

Billie Eilish has some good news for her fans.

The singer recently surprised her fans as she announced on Monday that she will soon be dropping a new single this week. She shared the news alongside cover art that features an ancient Greek bust shattering against a red backdrop.

Titled ‘Therefore I Am’, the song will arrive on November 12.

She captioned the announcement, "I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE.”

‘Therefore I Am’ follows two other singles from Billie Eilish this year, including the thoughtful ‘My Future’ and her James Bond theme, ‘No Time to Die’.