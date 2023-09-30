Bill Cosby faces new civil suit alleging sexual battery dating back to 1972

Bill Cosby, the comedian once celebrated as America's Dad, is now the subject of another civil lawsuit alleging sexual battery. Donna Motsinger, a resident of New Mexico, has come forward with claims that Cosby drugged and raped her over five decades ago when she worked as a waitress at a Bay Area restaurant.

In the 11-page complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Motsinger detailed her encounter with Cosby in 1972. According to her account, she met Cosby at The Trident in Sausalito, a restaurant where he was a regular patron. Afterward, Cosby allegedly followed Motsinger to her home in Mill Valley and invited her to his stand-up show at the Circle Star Theater in San Carlos, where he was recording what would become the LP Inside the Mind of Bill Cosby.

Also Read | Bill Cosby sued for sexual assault by nine women in Nevada

The lawsuit states that Cosby picked up Motsinger in a limousine and gave her a glass of wine during the ride. At the theater, Motsinger began to feel ill, and Cosby purportedly provided her with what she believed was an aspirin. Her recollection goes on to describe her drifting in and out of consciousness while two men attending to Cosby placed her in the limousine with him. Motsinger woke up at her house with all her clothes removed except her underwear.

This latest civil suit adds to the significant legal challenges that Bill Cosby has faced in recent years. Triggered by a viral stand-up routine by comedian Hannibal Buress in 2014, numerous women have accused Cosby of rape, sexual battery, or misconduct. In 2018, he was convicted of the 2004 rape of Andrea Constand, a former Temple University athletics administrator. However, his conviction was later overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in June 2021, leading to his release from prison.

Aside from legal consequences, Cosby has also faced professional fallout. He was removed from the TV Academy Hall of Fame, lost prestigious honours such as the Kennedy Center Honor and Mark Twain Comedy Prize, and became the first individual in Yale University's 300-year history to have an honorary degree revoked.

In addition to Bill Cosby, the lawsuit names production company Jemmin Inc., the now-dissolved MCA Inc., and Circle Star Theater Corp. as defendants. Attorneys representing Donna Motsinger are seeking unspecified damages, alleging that these organisations facilitated Cosby's fame and, in doing so, neglected the safety of their female guests by turning a blind eye to his alleged sexual assaults.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE