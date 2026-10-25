/Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Mary Kom evicted, Manish Goel loses one lifeline in shocking twist

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar featured a shocking eviction of Olympic medallist Mary Kom. In Salman Khan’s absence, guest host Rohit Shetty surprised the contestants by announcing an eviction on Saturday instead of waiting until Sunday.

Mary Kom evicted

During Saturday’s episode, Rohit Shetty announced the eviction of Mary Kom, with the decision coming a day earlier than expected. During her journey, she formed several bonds with Gullu, Qazi, Yung DSA, Kanika Mann and others.

Manish Goel loses one lifeline

The episode also witnessed a shocking turn as another contestant, Manish Goel, faced a setback and lost one of his lifelines. The television actor, who entered the reality show as a wildcard contestant, was among the seven housemates nominated for eviction this week.

Under the show’s current format, contestants have two lifelines, and losing one leaves them with less room for error in upcoming eviction rounds. With one lifeline remaining, Manish has only one chance to secure his place in the house.

Rohit Shetty addresses ScoutOP and Love Gill’s brother-sister bond

Rohit Shetty addressed the much-discussed bond between ScoutOP and Love Gill during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While Love has maintained that she considers Scout her brother, their physical closeness inside the house has repeatedly sparked discussions among netizens.

Rohit pointed out instances in which Scout massaged Love’s feet, hands, neck and calves, telling the contestants that their interactions were not creating a favourable impression on screen. In fact, he said, they appeared inappropriate on screen.

As the makers unveiled the promo for Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, it was revealed that ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi, will enter the house and discuss the backlash and criticism she faced outside.

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 is a long-standing reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan. As the show reaches its midpoint, the game continues to intensify with every passing day. So far, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Rhiti Tiwari, Nakul Dhull, Aman Gandhi, and Mary Kom have been eliminated from the house.