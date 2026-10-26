/Bigg Boss 20: Internet divided after Kaashvi Hiranandani questions ScoutOP’s closeness with Love Kaur

Bigg Boss 20 has sparked fresh debate online after gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani confronted her boyfriend, ScoutOP, over his closeness with fellow contestant Lovepreet “Love” Kaur Gill. During the Weekend Ka Vaar segment hosted by Rohit Shetty, Kaashvi questioned their interactions and asked Scout to establish boundaries. While some viewers supported her for addressing the situation, others questioned why Love was receiving much of the criticism when Scout was also in a relationship outside the house.

Kaashvi confronts ScoutOP over his bond with Love Kaur

The controversy took centre stage during a Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar segment when Kaashvi entered to address ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, about his growing closeness with Love. She also questioned Love about her behaviour towards Scout, asking whether she interacted similarly with her brothers. Love responded that the behaviour had seemed normal to her because she was in pain.

Scout maintained that his comparison was about the way Love had looked after him. However, Kaashvi remained unhappy with his explanation and told him to establish boundaries. Kaashvi’s confrontation followed Rohit Shetty’s intervention during Weekend Ka Vaar. The filmmaker questioned Scout and Love about their physical interactions.

Rohit told Love that the behaviour did not look appropriate on camera, despite her describing Scout as a brother. He also cautioned Scout that the interactions were creating an unfavourable impression among viewers.

Internet divided as Love Kaur faces backlash

Kaashvi’s appearance prompted a wider discussion among viewers, with reactions split over how she handled the confrontation. Some supported her for voicing her discomfort and asking her boyfriend to maintain boundaries.

Others questioned whether the confrontation placed disproportionate blame on Love, even though Scout was the person in a committed relationship outside the show. One user wrote, "Plz tell her to take his boyfriend back to home with her y she destroying another girl image she was also playing game may be it was her game op don't deserve this trophy very bad not gud host of this explain him every time if he not understanding this is his fals not her."

Another user wrote, "Reallyyyyyy Kaashvi? Are you trying to say you have been dating a KiD? and girl, love is wrong but ye feelings ki baatein aapke so called emotionally manipulated bacche ne hi start ki thin. One wrong doesn't make the other right."