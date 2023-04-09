Bholaa box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs 60 crore mark

Ajay Devgn's one of the most-awaited movies of the year, Bholaa, was released last month in the theatres, and ever since then, the movie has been ruling over the box office alone. Within two weeks of its release, Devgn's film has crossed the mark of Rs 50 crores.

On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of the past 10 days. The film saw a boost on Friday and collected over Rs 67.39 crore.

''After getting a boost on [second] Fri due to #GoodFriday holiday, #Bholaa witnesses limited growth on [second] Sat… [Week 2] Fri 3.51 cr, Sat 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 67.39 cr. #India biz.Biz at a glance…⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 59.98 cr [8 days] #BoxOffice,'' Taran Adarsh wrote.



Helmed by Ajay, the high-octane action film also stars Tabu, who is playing a role of a cop. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Amala Paul and Vineet Kumar, amongst others.

The film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film featured Karthi in the lead in the original. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Film and Dream Warrior Pictures.



Calling the film's plot credible, WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote in her review, ''The original was deftly able to create a sense of urgency for the lead protagonist who - with a ghory past- is looking forward to a peaceful future with his daughter. There were layers. Unfortunately, the Hindi remake, written by Aamil Keeyan Khan, Ankush Singh, Sandeep Kewlani, and Sriidhar Dubey is unable to put the soul to Bholaa's character. While the narrator (in this case Makrand Deshpande) talks about the fear that Bhola's presence ensued in his heydays- I honestly did not get why he was a ruthless man as he is projected to be. A CGI leopard whimpers like a cat at the sight of Bholaa, he kills goons with a trishul like one picks chicken tikkas with a toothpick - yet the fear and the ruthlessness of the character is never quite properly translated on screen.'' Read full review here:

