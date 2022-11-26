Bhediya movie collection day 1: Varun Dhawan-Starrer opens to low numbers on Friday
Story highlights
Bhediya movie collection day 1: Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya started off with a disappointing performance on Friday. Even Drishyam-2 on the 8th day of release earned more money than what Bhediya could earn on its opening day
Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has had a sluggish start at the box office. The movie made less money in the morning, but the evening shows indeed brought some respite for the moviemakers. According to Boxoffice India, this horror movie made Rs 6.75 crore nett on its opening day. Bhediya's opening is 20 per cent less than Varun Dhawan's previous film, Jugjugg Jeeyo. In CI and Rajasthan, "Jugjugg Jeeyo" is the same collection as "Bhediya" in these marketplaces.
Bhediya movie box office collection
This horror picture has earned a respectable sum in the UP and Delhi circuits, which may exceed Rs 1.50 crore nett, while the Mumbai market is anticipated to add Rs 2 crore to the film's final gross.
Bhediya couldn't even surpass the collection of Drishyam 2 on day 8. It earned ₹7.87 crores on the eighth day of its release, Rs 1 crore more than what Bedhiya earned on its day 1.
Taran Adarsh’s take on Bhediya’s performance
On Saturday, Taran Adarsh, a cinema trade expert, shared a poster for the movie with Varun. He shared a different box office figure, and tweeted, "Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth… Reported better occupancy during evening/ night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum… Biz (business) needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total… Friday ₹7.48 cr. India biz."
#Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth… Reported better occupancy during evening / night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum… Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total… Fri ₹ 7.48 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dUWRm0B2FM— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2022
This Amar Kaushik-directed movie needs to maintain its pace for the entire weekend in order to make as close to 30 crores. After that, weekday foot traffic must also be high in order to acquire a good lifetime number. The movie has made 12.06 crores in terms of global box office revenue.