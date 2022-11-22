Drishyam 2 movie day 4 collection: The streak continues as Ajay Devgn’s movie outshines others

After the COVID-19 pandemic, things have been heading southwards for Bollywood. However, for Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam-2, everything seems to be a cakewalk. The movie performed extremely well at the Box office on Monday, and the stats hint at a good run in the coming days as well. If the streak continues, Drishyam-2 has already passed the INR 100 crore milestone in the first week of its launch itself worldwide. By now, Drishyan-2 has beaten successful movies like The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the box office collection index.

Drishyam-2 day-4 box office report

The movie earned INR 11.87 crores on Monday. The amount was only 20-25 per cent lower than the release date, which experts say is rarely good. Till Monday midnight, the movie has made total collections of net INR 75 crore domestically.

#Drishyam2 continues its VICTORIOUS RUN… Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 4 [Mon]… Hits double digits... Crosses ₹ 75 cr… Racing towards ₹ 💯 cr… #D2 is NOT slowing down soon… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr. Total: ₹ 76.01 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zvLDBp1EUY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2022 ×

Drishyam-2 first weekend box office report

The Ajay-starrer movie earned 15.38 crores on its opening day, making it the second-best opening of 2022 after Brahmastra ( 36 crores).

On day 2, the movie's collection jumped to 40.38%, totalling a massive 21 crores. Drishyam 2 made a total of 56.33 crore gross (36.97 crore net) throughout its first two days of release, including 43.62 crore in India and 12.71 crores abroad.

On day 3, Sunday, the movie saw a massive increase in earnings of over 25%, totalling a staggering 27.17 crores. The spectacular performance on day 3 took the domestic nett collection of the movie to roughly 64.14 crores.

What’s the movie about?

Ajay Devgn plays the lead role in Drishyam 2, the follow-up to the 2015 cult movie Drishyam. On November 18, it was broadcast on more than 4,000 screens throughout the world, including more than 3,000 in India.

For Ajay Devgn, the movie represents one of his biggest releases.

Nishikant Kamat directed the first part of the movie released back in 2015, who passed away in 2020 due to hepatic cirrhosis. Part 2 is directed by Director Abhishek Pathak. In a PTI interview, Pathak said that the team spent months on the screenplay that will appeal to a wider audience.