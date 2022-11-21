LIVE TV

Drishyam 2 movie: Box office collection of day 3 reaches new milestone

Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 is all set to surpass Rs. 100 crores in India by minting more than Rs. 60 crores on day 3 of its release. The movie has been performing well at the theatres since its release and is expected to achieve more milestones. 

Story highlights

Drishyam 2 Movie Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 is all set to surpass Rs. 100 crores in India by minting more than Rs. 60 crores on day 3 of its release. The movie has been performing well at the theatres since its release and is expected to achieve more milestones. 

The Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie by the same name, Drishyam 2 continues to attract the audience and has earned around Rs. 64 crores on its third day. The movie is making good money at the box office and is expected to surpass the mark of Rs. 100 crores. On its opening day, the movie made Rs. 15.38 crore and Rs.21.59 crore on its second day. By the popular demand of the audience, the midnight shows of the movie were also added on the first day and all the single-screens ran housefull. 

This year's opening records were set by the blockbuster movie of Kartik Aryan, Bhool Bhualiaya 2, which earned Rs. 14.11 crores on its opening day. Drishyam 2 broke its record and continues to earn more numbers at the box office.

What Taran Adarsh, the movie critic, says about the numbers? 

It remains to be seen whether the movie will pass the Monday test and can keep up with the audience's expectations the entire week. With a massive 40% jump on Saturday only, Drishyam 2 is expected to soon break all records of this year's releases.

This year has been not very good for Bollywood, with massive movies failing at the box office and being unable to garner people's praise. Drishyam 2 brings some relief to the industry at a time when Bollywood is struggling to make a mark with its movies this year. 

 

