Drishyam 2 movie: Box office collection of day 3 reaches new milestone

The Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie by the same name, Drishyam 2 continues to attract the audience and has earned around Rs. 64 crores on its third day. The movie is making good money at the box office and is expected to surpass the mark of Rs. 100 crores. On its opening day, the movie made Rs. 15.38 crore and Rs.21.59 crore on its second day. By the popular demand of the audience, the midnight shows of the movie were also added on the first day and all the single-screens ran housefull.

This year's opening records were set by the blockbuster movie of Kartik Aryan, Bhool Bhualiaya 2, which earned Rs. 14.11 crores on its opening day. Drishyam 2 broke its record and continues to earn more numbers at the box office.

What Taran Adarsh, the movie critic, says about the numbers?

#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back... Targets ₹ 💯 cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/j9fK2xHtse — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2022 ×

It remains to be seen whether the movie will pass the Monday test and can keep up with the audience's expectations the entire week. With a massive 40% jump on Saturday only, Drishyam 2 is expected to soon break all records of this year's releases.