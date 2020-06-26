Beyonce to receive Humanitarian Honor at 2020 BET Awards

BET Awards 2020 has announced their list of this year’s Humanitarian Award recipients.

Set to air this Sunday, the first of the many is Beyonce who will be honored for her long standing philanthropic work, including her recent COVID-19 relief efforts. She has also donated to support organisations on the ground helping to meet basic health and mental needs in vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic.

The awards will also honour two Black personalities who died this year -- Kobe Bryant and Little Richard. Rapper Lil Wayne will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, while actor and comedian Wayne Brady is set to speak about Little Richard.

This year’s BET Awards will air virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, featuring "innovative techniques and artist-generated content".

Among the recipients, Timbaland, Swizz Beats, Nicolas Johnson and D-Nice are being named 2020 Shine a Light honorees; and French anti-racist activist Assa Traore has been named BET International's Global Good Recipient.

In another news, Jamaican artist sues Jay-Z and Beyonce for not giving her credit in 2018 track 'Black Effect'

Beyonce pens open letter seeking justice for Breonna Taylor