It was a Merry Christmas for Bey fans as Beyonce put up an outstanding half-time show during the Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans Christmas game.

Advertisment

Beyonce stunned her fans as she brought her daughter Blue Ivy to the game along with guests like Post Malone and Shaboozey to the stage. Along with many other songs that she performed, the highlight was tracks from her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Beyonce was introduced to the game with a pre-recorded intro as she rode through Houston's NRG Stadium's tunnels. She was pictured on a white horse and was seen singing “16 Carriages”. She then sang a cover of The Beatles' “Blackbird”.

She also sang songs like “Ya Ya” and “My House”, followed by “Riverdance”. She teamed up with Shaboozey for “Sweet Honey Buckiin” and Post Malone for “Levii’s Jeans”.

Advertisment

Also read: Justin Baldoni's publicist resigns from PR firm amid Blake Lively lawsuit

The show was produced by Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

According to reports, Netflix paid a huge sum of money for this project. It was reportedly part of the $60 million three-project deal between Beyonce and the streamer, which was signed back in 2019. Her first project with Netflix was a 2019 concert film documentary, Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce. The price for the first project was reportedly around $20 million.

Advertisment

Commenting on the money involved in this deal, Dan Ruchie, founder of Trapital said, “If we believe this to be true, then that’s $20 million specifically for this [halftime] performance.”

There has been no reaction to these claims from the singer or her team.