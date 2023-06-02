Bengali film Hatyapuri gets its world digital premiere on ZEE5 from June 2
Story highlights
Hatyapuri is currently streaming on ZEE5.
Bengali film Hatyapuri is now streaming online. This only strengthens the streamer’s iteration of Bengali films. Hatyapuri joins a growing list of Bengali films that ZEE5 gives access to including Projapati, Boudi Canteen and Shrimati. Directed by Sandip Ray (son of Satyajit Ray), Hatyapuri is one of the many memorable Feluda stories written by Satyajit Ray. It is now being recreated by Sandip with a brand-new cast which includes Indraneil Sengupta, Abhijit Guha and Ayush Das as Feluda, Jatayu and Topshe respectively.
The film also stars Paran Bandyopadhyay, Bharat Kaul, Shaheb Chatterjee and Subhasish Mukherjee among others. It premiered on ZEE5 on 2 June 2023.
Watch the trailer of Hatyapuri here:
Produced by Ghosal Media and Entertainment and Shadow Films, Hatyapuri chronicles the journey of the trio - Feluda, Jatayu and Topse - who go to Puri for a leisure vacation and encounter a manuscript-loving man who collects ancient manuscripts as his hobby. They further learn that these manuscripts are priceless, but there’s a buyer waiting for him to sell them. The trip takes an unforeseen turn when the three musketeers get involved in investigating a murder which has taken place in the coastal town during their stay. Sandip Ray has returned to the whodunit format with this film as in case of Hatyapuri, viewers will be left to imagine who the villains could be and for Feluda to get to the bottom of the case and fathom the mystery.
On the film, director Sandip Ray said, “I had few expectations from Hatyapuri’s release. I wanted the audience to find the film interesting and worth their time and I wanted them to accept the new trio. The acceptance bit was quite important to me, and I am glad that the viewers have loved and accepted the trio with open arms. Now with the film’s world digital premiere on ZEE5, I hope that more people discover the film and watch it as it is quite a walk down the memory lane for fans of Satyajit Ray”.
Hatyapuri is currently streaming on ZEE5.
