Bengali film Hatyapuri gets its world digital premiere on ZEE5 from June 2

Produced by Ghosal Media and Entertainment and Shadow Films, Hatyapuri chronicles the journey of the trio - Feluda, Jatayu and Topse - who go to Puri for a leisure vacation and encounter a manuscript-loving man who collects ancient manuscripts as his hobby. They further learn that these manuscripts are priceless, but there’s a buyer waiting for him to sell them. The trip takes an unforeseen turn when the three musketeers get involved in investigating a murder which has taken place in the coastal town during their stay. Sandip Ray has returned to the whodunit format with this film as in case of Hatyapuri, viewers will be left to imagine who the villains could be and for Feluda to get to the bottom of the case and fathom the mystery.



On the film, director Sandip Ray said, “I had few expectations from Hatyapuri’s release. I wanted the audience to find the film interesting and worth their time and I wanted them to accept the new trio. The acceptance bit was quite important to me, and I am glad that the viewers have loved and accepted the trio with open arms. Now with the film’s world digital premiere on ZEE5, I hope that more people discover the film and watch it as it is quite a walk down the memory lane for fans of Satyajit Ray”.



Hatyapuri is currently streaming on ZEE5.