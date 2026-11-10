/Beatles legend Paul McCartney named third wealthiest musician in the world

Veteran musician Paul McCartney has joined the ranks of the world’s billionaires. According to Forbes, the former Beatles star has reportedly got a net worth of $1.4bn, making him the world’s third richest musician behind Jay-Z at $2.8bn and Taylor Swift at $2bn.

The magazine attributed McCartney’s wealth to his musical catalogue, legal manoeuvres, tours and art collection. The legendary singer, 84, reportedly derives the bulk of his fortune from MPL Communications, the publishing company that he established and which manages his own catalogue and those of other artists.

Paul McCartney’s fortune is built on an expansive publishing portfolio that controls copyrights for major artists like Buddy Holly, iconic Broadway musical scores, and seasonal classics such as "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" and "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)."

According to Forbes, he generates revenue every time a high school puts on a production of Grease or a fan streams "Blue Suede Shoes."

His Beatles legacy remains a massive ongoing revenue source. As a former band member, McCartney receives a 25% share of earnings from Apple Corps, the band's holding company, which pulls in approximately $50 million per year from merchandise, vinyl sales, and streaming residuals. Furthermore, following two decades of legal battles in both US and UK courts, he collects around $10 million annually from the Beatles’ songwriting copyrights—a catalogue now valued at an estimated $200 million.

McCartney's net worth is evaluated on several additional key assets, including live performances and valuable holdings.

He earns revenue from extensive touring, including 79 shows on his Got Back tour from 2022 to 2025.

Now in his 80s, McCartney remains active in the music industry. This past May, he released his album The Boys of Dungeon Lane and served as the musical guest on the Saturday Night Live season finale.

In July, he joined Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden, where he performed the Beatles classic "I Want to Hold Your Hand" for the first time in 60 years.