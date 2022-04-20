'Beast' actor Thalapathy Vijay's father not pleased with director, upset at poor screenplay

As Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’ performs mediocre at the box office and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, the actor’s father is not happy with the movie’s screenplay. Vijay’s father and filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar recently said that young filmmakers do not concentrate on the screenplay once they get big actors on board.

He said, “I enjoyed Arabic Kuthu like how a die-hard fan would. But, this is a film that was made solely relying on Vijay’s stardom. Young filmmakers deliver an excellent first film in terms of content, technology and making. They also somehow achieve good results with the second film. When they begin to get the projects of big superstars, these young filmmakers begin to think, ‘now that we have dates of these heroes, we can make movies whichever way we want.’ They think he (the star) already has a huge fan following and his film will run successfully in theatres, so no need for a screenplay and things like that. And they make a movie with a few songs and fights.”

Also see: 'KGF Chapter 2' Box Office: Yash's film is unstoppable, to cross RRR soon?

Vijay’s father also schooled the film’s director Nelson Dilipkumar for not doing his homework when dealing with topics of terrorism and RAW. “The magic is there in the screenplay. You can’t lightly handle a very heavy subject, which is about international terrorist organisations. The director has to take time and study it. He should understand what it means to be a RAW agent? Or what is the RAW department? What is the military?” he added.

In the film ‘Beast’, Vijay plays the role of a RAW agent. The story is based on a mall hijacking attempt.

‘Beast’ also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead with Thalapathy Vijay.