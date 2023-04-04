Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner spark dating rumours; spotted riding horse together | Viral pics

Rumoured lovebirds Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were papped together at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center on Sunday. They were seen bonding over their shared love for horses. Dressed in casuals, the two looked madly in love with each other as they took turns to ride a horse, before getting on one together.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the two are seen tooling around at the corral and some nearby trails. While the supermodel is dressed in a white tank top and a pair of denim pants, the Latin pop star is seen donning a beige jacket with black denim pants.

Check out the viral photos below!

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted on a horse riding date in new photos obtained by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/zHq7rIENvo — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 4, 2023

In February, Bunny was seen partying with Jenner at a Los Angeles nightclub. A week later, they were seen leaving the same restaurant from different entrances. The model and rapper were reportedly out with Justin and Hailey Bieber at Wally's in Beverly Hills, according to a TMZ report.

It's been reported that Bad Bunny and Kendall "are currently spending time together" and they are highly secretive about their bond. "Kendall recently started hanging out with him," a source told People. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun."

On March 7, they were captured cuddling after leaving Los Angeles hotspot Sushi Park. The couple reportedly had dinner with a group that included Jenner's sister Kylie Jenner.

Jenner has previously dated Devin Booker, Kyle Kuzma, Ben Simmons, and Anwar Hadid.

On the professional front, Jenner began modelling at the age of 14. After working in commercial print ad campaigns and photoshoots, she had breakout seasons in 2014 and 2015, walking the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. Jenner has appeared in campaigns, editorials, and cover shoots for various international magazines and is a brand ambassador for Estée Lauder.

