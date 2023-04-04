Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to have world premiere at 2023 Cannes film festival

It's confirmed! Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be having its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes film festival! The organisers confirmed on Monday that the Hollywood film will premiere on May 20 at the prestigious Grand Theatre Lumiere in France.

According to reports, Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen, and director James Mangold will be seen at the festival.

Speaking about the same, director James Mangold said, "In 1995, I was honoured to come to Cannes with my first film Heavy, as part of Director’s Fortnight. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!"

Produced by Lucasfilm and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film is the sequel to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) and the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones film series.

The film features Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the archaeologist's goddaughter.

Ford has played pivotal roles in four Steven Spielberg-directed features, including Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), and The Last Crusade (1989).

