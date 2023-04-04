Jimin from BTS becomes first Korean solo artist to top US Billboard charts

After BTS became the first South Korean group to lead the Hot 100 with their hit track "Dynamite", Jimin has become the first South Korean soloist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Previously, PSY reached the No. 2 spot for "Gangnam Style" in 2012.

Reports suggest that Jimin's chartbuster track "Like Crazy" has climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, making him the first South Korean solo artist to lead the list. The synth-pop number toppled Miley Cyrus' viral song "Flowers" out of the top spot, where it had reigned for eight weeks.

The song released on March 24 on Jimin's debut solo set FACE, which enters at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

According to Billboard, "Like Crazy" sold over 254,000 song downloads and CD singles combined in its first week. It also reportedly drew 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions between March 24 to 30.

The Hot 100 start for the track was largely driven by sales and there were five versions available during the chart's tracking week.

The song's original version was sung in Korean, which released on March 24 along with the English version. Meanwhile, its Deep House and UK Garage mixes and an instrumental version arrived on March 26. All versions roll up into one listing on Billboard’s charts.

