Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter gives first stage performance post rape allegations

Twinning in all-white ensembles, Backstreet Boys performed at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball concert in Madison Square Garden, New York City, on Friday. This was Nick Carter's first performance since being sued for rape by an autistic individual.

The 42-year-old singer, along with his fellow bandmates, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough, performed on some of their classic hits, including 'I Want It That Way' and 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)'.

As can be seen in a viral video from the concert, Carter appeared cheerful on the stage and interacted with some fans.

Other than the Backstreet Boys, Dua Lipa, Dove Cameron, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Charlie Puth and Ava Max performed at the annual holiday event.

Earlier this week, a 39-year-old woman held a press conference with her legal team and alleged that Carter raped her on his tour bus after a concert in 2001. At the time, she was 17 years old.

The allegations prompted ABC to cancel the boy band's Christmas special titled 'A Very Backstreet Holiday', which was scheduled for December 14. The special was also supposed to feature Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle and Nikki Glaser

These allegations were denied by Carter via his attorney, Michael Holtz, in an official statement. “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” the lawyer said.

Holtz continued, "Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick — and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer — there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize."

