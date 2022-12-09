Backstreet Boys Christmas special won't air amid Nick Carter's rape scandal

After a shocking revelation about Backstreet Boys’ singer Nick Carter surfaced, their Christmas special ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ has now been pulled down. Variety confirmed in its report that the ABC network will not be going ahead with its plan of airing the special that was filmed this month in Los Angeles.

Earlier last night, it was revealed that Nick Carter has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during the band’s 2001 tour.

The Christmas special was set to air on ABC on December 14, featuring Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough as they celebrate the season and perform hits from their 10th album “A Very Backstreet Christmas.”

Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka were scheduled to appear.

As for the rape allegation, a 39-year-old woman named Shannon Ruth filed a sexual battery lawsuit accusing the singer of raping her and infecting her with HPV when she was 17. She alleged the assault took place in February 2001 following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Wash.