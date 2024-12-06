New Delhi, India

Baby no 2 is on the way. Actress Amber Heard is reportedly pregnant with her second child.

The news has been confirmed by Heard's spokesperson.

"It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige,” the spokesperson said in a statement to People.

The 38-year-old actress is already a mother to a daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard.

The Aquaman actress reportedly welcomed her daughter through surrogacy in April 2021. Sharing the news of her first child, the actress wrote in a social media post, "beginning of the rest of my life."

She wrote in the caption of the post, ''Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

The actress often shares posts featuring her daughter. In one of the posts, she called herself ''just the mom and the dad.'' It is not known who the father of Heard's daughter is.

Since her much-publicised legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard has been living a peaceful life in Madrid, Spain.

Heard was previously married to actor Johnny Depp. The former couple became the centre of attention for their highly publicised defamation trial in Virginia, USA in 2022.

After almost two months of trial, the seven-member jury at Fairfax court sided with Johnny in the $50 million defamation case, agreeing that Amber and her Washington Post op-ed had slandered not only Depp's image but also his career.