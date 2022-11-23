'Avatar: The Way Of Water' gets cleared for release in China, to release on this day

James Cameron's highly anticipated film 'Avatar: The Way of Water' will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec 16 when it hits theatres globally. 20th Century Studios announced the news on Wednesday on its official Weibo account. The film is the sequel of Cameron's blockbuster film 'Avatar' which had released in 2009.



'Avatar: The Way of Water' is one of the few foreign films to get access to the Chinese market in recent months, with others including the latest film in the 'Minions' franchise and Sony Pictures’ 'Where the Crawdads Sing'.



Foreign movies have long struggled to gain release dates in mainland China due to strict quotas on the number of international films allowed to screen. Several films are also blocked as the contents are deemed inappropriate by Chinese regulators.



Hollywood blockbusters recently have had a tough time getting clearance to show in China. The six latest Marvel movies did not make an appearance in China and earlier this year, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' was also denied a China release.