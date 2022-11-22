'Avatar 2' needs to be 'third or fourth highest-grossing film' ever just to break even, says James Cameron

Thanks to its sky-high budget, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' will need to gross a lot of money just to break even. A whole lot of money. Director James Cameron has revealed that the film will need to be the third or fourth highest-grossing movie of all time if its earnings need to just equal its production and marketing costs. In an interview with GQ, Cameron said the film is "very fu**ing" expensive." The franchise will get at least three more sequels, each reportedly costing $250 million to make. Cameron added that the film represents “the worst business case in movie history."

"You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even," he added.

Interestingly, Cameron's own '1997 romance-disaster film 'Titanic' is the third-highest-grossing film ever, followed by 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

The original 'Avatar' was the highest-grossing movie of all time in terms of worldwide returns, and Cameron had more story to tell in the franchise -- thus a sequel was inevitable. We are getting at least three more sequels. There was a significant delay between the first and the second movie. 'The Way of Water' comes out after 13 years.

The epic sequel to 2009's 'Avatar' brings moviegoers back to Pandora, the Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon from the Alpha Centauri System.

The film brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast.