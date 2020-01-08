Avatar 2: James Cameron teases photos, videos from the much-anticipated sequel

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jan 08, 2020, 11.42 AM(IST)

'Avatar 2' will release in the year 2021. Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Calling it "Return to Pandora", production house of 'Avatar 2' released first look pictures and videos. 

‘Avatar 2’ now looks more real as director James Cameron of the hit film teases first look of the film with some concept art stills, videos from the sets and more. 

James gave a peek of the much-anticipated sequel and we are super excited. According to Variety magazine, this is the first time that the director has shared never-seen-before concept art during a presentation of the sequel of ‘Avatar’. 

×
×

The production house 20th Century Fox of ‘Avatar 2’ shared a glimpse of the presentation. They captioned it, "Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films."

See pictures:

×

James Cameron has started work on the film and it has now been scheduled for 2021 to hit the theatres.

×

The film will thus return after 12 years of ‘Avatar’ making history at the box office. ‘Avatar’ continued to be the number 1 film of the world with the highest box office collections worldwide. It was only in 2019 when ‘Avengers: Endgame’ toppled ‘Avatar’ to become the number 1 film as it surpassed the lifetime collection of 'Avatar'. 