Avatar 2: James Cameron teases photos, videos from the much-anticipated sequel

‘Avatar 2’ now looks more real as director James Cameron of the hit film teases first look of the film with some concept art stills, videos from the sets and more.

James gave a peek of the much-anticipated sequel and we are super excited. According to Variety magazine, this is the first time that the director has shared never-seen-before concept art during a presentation of the sequel of ‘Avatar’.

Fire, water, and 3D — these are a few of my favorite things. https://t.co/Zd4MRxGZxx — James Cameron (@JimCameron) October 3, 2019 ×

Taking a break from filming the sequels to share some exciting news — the first Avatar is coming to @DisneyPlus when it launches on November 12. https://t.co/TGIL0SH0ZE — James Cameron (@JimCameron) November 1, 2019 ×

The production house 20th Century Fox of ‘Avatar 2’ shared a glimpse of the presentation. They captioned it, "Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films."

See pictures:

Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films. pic.twitter.com/DWBJebpWRf — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) January 7, 2020 ×

James Cameron has started work on the film and it has now been scheduled for 2021 to hit the theatres.

I’ve loved @AJemaineClement’s work for years and I’m really pumped that he’s joining our cast as Ian Garvin, one of my favorite characters. https://t.co/vctMcPXQsY — James Cameron (@JimCameron) May 15, 2019 ×

The film will thus return after 12 years of ‘Avatar’ making history at the box office. ‘Avatar’ continued to be the number 1 film of the world with the highest box office collections worldwide. It was only in 2019 when ‘Avengers: Endgame’ toppled ‘Avatar’ to become the number 1 film as it surpassed the lifetime collection of 'Avatar'.