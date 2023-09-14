Audible's Marvel's Wastelanders Hawkeye podcast to release on September 29
Story highlights
Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye promises to deliver an immersive audio experience
Amazon's audio entertainment service Audible is gearing up for the release of its highly anticipated Hindi-language Audible Original podcast series, Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, in India. This series marks the second installment in the localised production of the global Marvel's Wastelanders franchise.
It is the followup to Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, whose Hindi version released in India had Saif Ali Khan voicing Peter Quill.
A season trailer for Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye is out, offering a glimpse into the post-apocalyptic world of the series. The series features Jaideep Ahlawat, Prajakta Koli, and Jennifer Winget in the lead roles. You can watch the trailer below.
It introduces listeners to Hawkeye, the last surviving member of the Avengers. Unlike the heroic archer we once knew, Hawkeye now finds himself a mere shadow of his former self. In a grim twist of fate, he is forced to relive his most painful memories in front of a paying audience. His spirit may be broken, but a burning determination resides within him, driving him to seek vengeance against those responsible for the deaths of his beloved comrades.
Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye promises to deliver an immersive audio experience that will keep listeners hooked. It comes out on September 29.